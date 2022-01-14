As we look forward to 2022 (and yes, we’re aware of what an inherently paradoxical sentence fragment that happens to be), it’s not hard to see some bright lights on the gaming calendar. Sequels to some of the most beloved video games in recent memory dot the list of new releases, from the second coming of the (second coming of the) God Of War, to a direct sequel to one of Nintendo’s most successful reinventions of all time.

Meanwhile, we’ve got new titles from the minds behind everything from Skyrim to The Evil Within to Pokémon. That’s to say nothing of a genuinely interesting set of original offerings, including titles where you’re stalked by a murderous choo-choo train or play as an adorable lost cat.

And so, we present The A.V. Club’s Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2022.