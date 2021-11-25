A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape by Joe Pera

Over the past couple of years, Joe Pera has emerged as a voice for the gentle people, the ones who find joy and laughter in quiet eccentricities and simple truths. A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape is a comedic but functional meditative guide for people who, like the title suggests, often escape to the bathroom, whether it’s because they have small bladders or are just looking for ways to end conversations. Meant to help those people relax, recharge, and then rejoin the world outside the bathroom, this book could be just the thing for anyone who feels a little awkward from time to time—or all the time.