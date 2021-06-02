The A.V. Club is playing Ghosts 'N Goblins: Resurrection on Twitch today

Ghosts ‘N Goblins: Resurrection Image : Capcom

If there’s one thing we here at The A.V. Club’s gaming team love, it’s getting our teeth kicked in in public. Hence why our regular Twitch stream this week is set to feature Capcom’s love letter to one of the must obnoxiously brutal games of all time: Ghosts ‘N Goblins: Resurrection.

Released this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam (after coming out on Switch back in February), the new Ghosts ‘N Goblins has been picking up steam and hype for months, at least among the sort of people who really enjoy the thought of being rendered literally naked by an uncompromising horde of beautifully animated monsterst. As with the original games, the new installment pits hapless-but-heavily-armed knight Arthur against roughly a million enemies who all love to move in unpredictable patterns through brutally arranged levels. And despite his arsenal of 8 different weapons, and armor apparently held together by three rusty screws, he’s always just a few slip-ups away from nudity, and then death. (Typically in that order.)



To celebrate this milestone in sky-clad monster hunting, we’ll be streaming the opening hour or so of the game today from our Twitch channel, twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch. We’ll be going live at 2 p.m. Central, so if you’ve ever wanted to watch an equally hapless, far less heavily armed games writer get absolutely demolished by zombies, now’s your chance.