The Acolyte was meant for bingeing, hence the speedy re-evaluation

Few Star Wars titles have received such a swift re-evaluation as Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, calling into question how much execs should rely on knee-jerk, click-hungry opinions of YouTubers. Much like how right-wing lunatics drive every political conversation in America simply by being whiny crybabies who are keenly aware of how much social media algorithms prefer outrage to sincerity, Star Wars‘ Disney era has been driven, mostly, by its loudest commentators. Yet, much like how The Last Jedi made a fuck-ton of money in 2017 and 2018, despite the impression that everyone hated it and couldn’t believe what they did to Luke, lots of people actually watched and finished The Acolyte. Shortly after the premiere of Disney+’s latest animated series, Darth Maul: Shadow Lord, somehow The Acolyte returned to the streaming charts. Headland is hardly surprised because the show was meant to be swallowed in one gulp. It was “designed” for bingeing, Headland tells Empire, perhaps explaining why the show is clicking with audiences now that it’s not running week to week.

But as Headland notes, “The weather changes with Star Wars. There was a real negative reaction to [the Prequels], especially from a particular generation. And 25 years later, Hayden [Christensen] is at Celebration.”

With that in mind, she’d “absolutely” still be down for returning to the High Republic if Disney would have it. “We did have a lot of stuff that we wanted to explore — including tying in lore to the sequels,” she says. “Getting into who exactly Manny’s character is, his connection with [Jedi Master] Vernestra, his connection with Plagueis, and then his connection with other sequel-established things.”

However, whether her cast would want to keep dealing with Star Wars “fans” is another story. Star Amandla Stenberg faced the same gutter racism, misogyny, and homophobia that has befell many other actors of color in Star Wars over the last decade. Stenberg even wrote a song about the “intolerable racism” she faced on the show, while her co-star Lee Jung-jae expressed dismay over the reaction to the show. “My feelings were hurt,” Lee told Vanity Fair. “Especially for Leslye Headland—her feelings must have hurt a lot.”