The Acolyte was meant for bingeing, hence the speedy re-evaluation
Acolyte creator Leslye Headland would still want to do season two of Disney+'s quickly canceled Star Wars entry.Courtesy of Lucasfilm
Few Star Wars titles have received such a swift re-evaluation as Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, calling into question how much execs should rely on knee-jerk, click-hungry opinions of YouTubers. Much like how right-wing lunatics drive every political conversation in America simply by being whiny crybabies who are keenly aware of how much social media algorithms prefer outrage to sincerity, Star Wars‘ Disney era has been driven, mostly, by its loudest commentators. Yet, much like how The Last Jedi made a fuck-ton of money in 2017 and 2018, despite the impression that everyone hated it and couldn’t believe what they did to Luke, lots of people actually watched and finished The Acolyte. Shortly after the premiere of Disney+’s latest animated series, Darth Maul: Shadow Lord, somehow The Acolyte returned to the streaming charts. Headland is hardly surprised because the show was meant to be swallowed in one gulp. It was “designed” for bingeing, Headland tells Empire, perhaps explaining why the show is clicking with audiences now that it’s not running week to week.