The Artful Dodger teaser: At last, a Dickens sequel series where the Artful Dodger is a doctor

It feels like it’s been a minute since we got a really weird attempt to mash-up classic literature with the conventions of modern TV; once upon a time, pilot season would regularly fill up with shows about Nancy Drew as a tough-as-nails adult detective, or that pitched show we still think about sometimes where Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn lived in modern times and ran a law firm together. Recently, that well seems to have dried up, though —but not entirely, as Hulu released the first teaser for The Artful Dodger this week , the TV show that dares to ask whether Charles Dickens’ famous pickpocket might not have gone on to be a doctor in Australia, for some reason.

The Artful Dodger | Teaser Trailer | Hulu

Sporting one of the very worst taglines we’ve ever seen for a television show— “ The Dodger is in,” which is nothing—the series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as an adult version of Oliver Twist’s old pal, who must balance his past (and, occasionally, present) love of theft with his more respectable life as a doctor. David Thewlis co-stars as Dodger’s old pal Fagin, who apparently intrudes into his new life as a reminder that you can never truly escape your past, especially if your past is recounted in one of the most popular novels of all time, a hit musical, and a movie in which you were played by Billy Joel as a dog.

In addition to Brodie-Sangster and Thewlis, the series also stars Maia Mitchell as a young woman who apparently knows Dodger’s secret and like to swirl chemicals around in beakers . The tone of the whole thing actually feels pretty fun: Some heists, some class consciousness, a bit of light 19th century medical horror; we’ll know more when the series debuts on Hulu on November 29.