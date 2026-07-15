Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader is back in first look at The Batman: Part II

Matt Reeves' movie also has a new release date.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 15, 2026 | 11:05am
Screenshot: Matt Reeves/Vimeo
Film News The Batman: Part II
Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader is back in first look at The Batman: Part II

The journey to The Batman: Part II has been something of an odyssey, especially for Robert Pattinson, who accepted a role and fully filmed and released The Odyssey since the first The Batman movie came out. Part II has been punted down the road a number of times—at one point, it was supposed to be in theaters last October—and today it’s been punted one more. But at least we now have some assurances that the movie is, in fact, on the way, as Matt Reeves shared some very, very preliminary footage from the film—footage he shared, for some reason, on Vimeo. 

You’re not going to learn very much about the movie from this look, other than the fact that Robert Pattinson is back in the Batsuit. We’ve also gotten the next new release date of February 18, 2028, and hopefully, this one sticks. But it’s also still unclear how far into shooting this movie might be—Pattinson has presumably been pretty busy promoting The Odyssey, which had its New York premiere last night, and before that, he was on the press run with Zendaya for The Drama. He’s also got a Dune to promote this fall, which will likely see him on yet another global press run with Zendaya, along with his Chris Hansen movie Primetime. But fortunately for the residents of Gotham City, his 2027’s looking pretty open! 

 
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