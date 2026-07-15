Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader is back in first look at The Batman: Part II Matt Reeves' movie also has a new release date.

The journey to The Batman: Part II has been something of an odyssey, especially for Robert Pattinson, who accepted a role and fully filmed and released The Odyssey since the first The Batman movie came out. Part II has been punted down the road a number of times—at one point, it was supposed to be in theaters last October—and today it’s been punted one more. But at least we now have some assurances that the movie is, in fact, on the way, as Matt Reeves shared some very, very preliminary footage from the film—footage he shared, for some reason, on Vimeo.