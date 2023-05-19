Blockbuster season is right around the corner, which means that blockbuster trailer season is now. While this week was significantly lighter than previous ones in terms of new looks, new summer movies like Haunted Mansion and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One gave us new looks. Of course, the breakout show of last summer, The Bear, will be back this summer, and we got the first real look at that season this week. Check out everything else that is on our radar after this week.
Theater Camp
Two decades after Camp introduced the world to Anna Kendrick, a weary nation is ready for a new movie about a performing arts camp. Theater Camp features Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri among its adult cast, along with a whole cabal of young, dramatically gifted children. To this writer’s pleasant surprise, this looks… pretty good? (Hey, sitting through Dear Evan Hansen is enough to turn anyone off from musicals.) Theater Camp opens wide on July 14. [Drew Gillis]
Killers Of The Flower Moon
He’s back! Acclaimed film director and noted Marvel hater Martin Scorsese’s new film finally has a trailer. Killers Of The Flower Moon has only a brief teaser for now, but already it’s one of the most promising movies of the year. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, KOTFM stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plemons, and Robert DeNiro. Set in the 1920s, it follows J. Edgar Hoover’s investigation into suspicious murders of the members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma. Brace yourselves, “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” is about to become the meme of the year. [Saloni Gajjar]
Haunted Mansion
The latest trailer for Haunted Mansion finally sheds some light on what to expect from this horror comedy, the second movie based on the Disney theme park attraction (because why not?). Ben (Lakeith Stanfield) is a paranormal tour guide who is called upon by Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) to rid her house of ghostly creatures. Some of these include Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Madame Leota. Like it or not, at least Haunted Mansion has amassed an impressive cast (give or take a Joker or so). [Saloni Gajjar]
The Creator
Here’s a sci-fi thriller that couldn’t have come at a better time... right? The Creator is set in the future when humanity is at war with artificial intelligence—imagine that. As seen in the trailer, John David Washington is gearing up for some action as Joshua, a former special forces agent whose wife has gone missing. He aims to hunt down The Creator of this AI and end the war. (Who will take up this challenge in real life?) Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Ralph Ineson, Allison Janney, and Sturgill Simpson co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Bear season 2
Prepare for a barrage of “Yes, chef!” jokes; The Bear is almost back. FX’s hit comedy returns for a second season on June 22, and we have a new look at what it has in store for us. The trailer alone is so intense, with a new love interest for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) getting an even bigger role at the restaurant, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Cousin continuing to have a blast. What else could we ask for? Oh, yeah, a Bob Odenkirk cameo. [Saloni Gajjar]
Extraction 2
You didn’t ask for it, but you’re getting it anyway: Extraction is giving you a sequel. Chris Hemsworth’s action film is back with yet another gruesome adventure for Black Ops mercenary Tyler Rake. After his mission in India led everyone to believe he died, Tyler rises from the ashes. Extraction 2 will apparently feature a 21-minute oner, so make that what you will about how the film is trying to market itself. [Saloni Gajjar]
Five Nights At Freddy’s teaser
Scream’s Matthew Lillard in a scary movie? Sign us up. He co-stars in Five Nights At Freddy’s, a supernatural horror film based on the video game series, alongside Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail. The creepy trailer follows security guard Mike Schmidt working his night shift at a once-successful pizza parlor when its animatronic mascots come alive. And they’re out for blood. Enjoy the footage now because the film’s October 27 release is still a long way off. [Saloni Gajjar]
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
The new trailer for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One is here, and it contains one big tease. The newly returned Kittridge (Henry Czerny) tells Tom Cruise’s character, “Ethan, this mission of yours…” Say the thing! Say the thing! We chant from home. “...Is gonna cost you.” Well, maybe it would be silly for the former director of the Impossible Missions Force to toss the i-word around, but this trailer does suggest Ethan will have to make an impossible choice: between his duty and his team. [Mary Kate Carr]