Blockbuster season is right around the corner, which means that blockbuster trailer season is now. While this week was significantly lighter than previous ones in terms of new looks, new summer movies like Haunted Mansion and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One gave us new looks. Of course, the breakout show of last summer, The Bear, will be back this summer, and we got the first real look at that season this week. Check out everything else that is on our radar after this week.

