Underseen Kazakh epic The Fall Of Otrar rises in exclusive new restoration trailer
Ardak Amirkulov’s 1991 epic received a brand-new 4K restoration courtesy of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project.Courtesy of Janus Films
Following nearly 40 years in relative obscurity, the Kazakh New Wave epic, The Fall Of Otrar, is finally heading back to cinemas with a new 4K restoration. Following its premiere at the New York Film Festival, the restored Otrar is heading to Lincoln Center for a week of screenings, offering New Yorkers a rare opportunity to travel back to the 13th century. Considering the folks behind the restoration, it’s likely that Otrar will be available from boutique imprints and streamers sooner rather than later, giving cinephiles outside the Big Apple the chance to experience it too.