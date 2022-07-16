Pick a film genre, any film genre, and Netflix is likely to have you more than covered in terms of viewing options—from the crème de la crème of cinema all the way down to the hate-watchingly bad. And, let’s face it, no genre spans such a gamut like horror does. For every award-winning prestige flick like It Follows, there’s a wildly unoriginal original like Death Note. That’s why The A.V. Club is here to guide you toward titles like the former, which has made this best-of list, and away from the latter, which you can bet didn’t. If you’re looking for filmmaking that will get your heart racing and your guts churning, avoid endless Netflix scrolling by sticking to the following titles, the best horror cinema available on the platform right now.
This list was updated on July 12, 2022.