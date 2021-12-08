Like an old projector dragged out of storage, movie theaters flickered uneasily back to life in 2021. It can’t be overstated, how rejuvenating it was to see films in an auditorium again, even if that excitement was laced with some lingering anxiety. Oh how we missed the theatrical experience! The Dolby rumble. The smell of fresh popcorn. The thrill of a shared laugh or shudder with strangers on the same wavelength. And, yes, the old, familiar dopamine hit provoked by that grand promise of something new further on the horizon, a prophecy in green and white: “The following preview has been approved for appropriate audiences by the Motion Pictures Association Of America.”



Trailers didn’t disappear last year. But it wasn’t quite the same, watching them on our little screens in our little homes, as they popped into our Twitter feeds or grabbed some real estate on our websites of choice. Like the movies they’re designed to tell us about, trailers play best on the biggest screen possible. The 10 that follow were expert sizzle reels and supercuts that transcended their mercenary function: However effective they proved to be in getting audiences back to those recently reopened venues, these fleeting “coming attractions”—as they were called in an older moviegoing world—could be admired as standalone works of art. Even if you missed them at their largest, they still looked large, like the extravagant shadows cast by the movies they teased.

