Well before superheroes became a primetime staple, television had a relationship with the funny papers. During the heyday of the Big Three networks, comics were a source of inspiration as viable as any other printed medium, with Blondie, Dennis The Menace, and Hazel all making the leap to the small screen alongside literary short subjects like Dobie Gillis and Mister Ed. These strips brought with them built-in audiences and standing casts of characters—but in the case of one comics-to-TV adaptation, all it took to sell the project was an evocative look. Producer David Levy famously pitched The Addams Family on the basis of a single image: The cover of the Charles Addams collection Homebodies, a tableau essentially recreated for the series’ opening sequence.

Expressive as Addams’ New Yorker cartoons remain to this day, the single-panel illustrations didn’t present much in the way of stories to be converted into 30-minute scripts. They provided a mood, a look, and a macabre sense of humor (but not character names, which would become Addams’ sole contribution to his namesake show), all of which provided a properly gothic frame for stock sitcom plots of the era. But the novelty of the presentation and the characters’ pen-and-ink roots make an Addams Family take on a cartoonish sitcom trope preferable to practically any other comedy’s version. [Erik Adams]