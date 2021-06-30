Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Aishe Dee in The Bold Type series finale Photo : Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 30. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m., series finale): After five seasons of Sutton (Meghann Fahy), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Jane (Katie Stevens) exploring their friendship, as well as professional and romantic identities, it’s time to bid goodbye to the women of Scarlet magazine—and the show’s media industry that probably exists in a parallel universe. The Bold Type will end its run with “I Want You To Have Adventures.” The drama, created by Sarah Watson, also stars Sam Page, Nikohl Boosheri, Stephen Conrad Moore, Matt Ward, and Melora Hardin as the world’s best boss.

Regular coverage

Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): It’s the TV crossover you didn’t know you needed. The cast of The Brady Bunch will recreate the iconic episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” along with some RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites. The episode will use innovative state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this animated science-fiction parody, President George Washington and his men go to war to save their country in an alternate timeline. Matt Thompson directed this feature with a stellar voice cast including Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas (obviously), Judy Greer, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, and Andy Samberg. Keep an eye out for William Hughes’ review on the site later today.

Somos (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This six-episode show is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ginger Thompson’s ProPublica report titled “How The U.S. Triggered A Massacre In Mexico.” The series gives a point of view to the victims of a massacre in the Mexican town of Allende in 2011 due to a DEA operation gone awry when drug cartel Los Zetas killed hundreds of people because of an alleged snitch in their midst.

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by John Dower, this true-crime docuseries follows the investigation into the death of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier while she was vacationing in West Cork, Ireland, in 1996. Her murder became a media obsession in both Ireland and France.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs (Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m., series premiere): Get ready for one of the cutest shows of recent times. This five-part series sheds a light on the fluffy canines from across the world who put their lives on the line to save humans, whether it’s a team of canine detectives helping prevent an ecological disaster or hunting down hidden ivory illegally smuggled out of Africa. The show reveals how dogs’ natural abilities are being harnessed in creative ways to increase safety, and maintain the health of our planet. It is narrated by renowned dog behavior expert and best-selling author Victoria Stilwell.