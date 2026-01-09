Peacock's new The 'Burbs trailer has some of TV's best weirdos
Mark Proksch, Paula Pell, Justin Kirk, and more great oddballs are on hand to creep Keke Palmer out in the trailer for the new comedy.Julia Duffy, Keke Palmer, Paula Pell, and Mark Proksch in The Burbs, Photo: Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK
Is there a better weirdo, in the annals of the last decade or so of American TV comedy, than Mark Proksch? Your humble Newswire writer may admittedly be a little biased here, having interviewed Proksch a few years back, during the midst of his fantastic run on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows. But there’s no faking the sheer delight that set in when we loaded up the new trailer for Peacock’s The ‘Burbs TV show this morning, and saw Proksch sitting there, deadpanning about “moon bathing” in the nude.