Peacock's new The 'Burbs trailer has some of TV's best weirdos

Is there a better weirdo, in the annals of the last decade or so of American TV comedy, than Mark Proksch? Your humble Newswire writer may admittedly be a little biased here, having interviewed Proksch a few years back, during the midst of his fantastic run on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows. But there’s no faking the sheer delight that set in when we loaded up the new trailer for Peacock’s The ‘Burbs TV show this morning, and saw Proksch sitting there, deadpanning about “moon bathing” in the nude.

Really, though, the Keke Palmer-starring series is a (suspected) murderer’s row of great TV oddballs, including Paula Pell, Justin Kirk, and Newhart star Julia Duffy, all playing the various neighbors driving Palmer and TV hubby Jack Whitehall crazy after they move from the city to sleepy little Ashfield Place. Which, we’re told, with increasing frenzy, is “the safest town in America,” despite the increasing worries about secret murderers that seem to be overtaking everybody’s brains.

Inspired by the 1989 Joe Dante/Tom Hanks dark comedy of the same name, it’s not clear yet how dark this new version of The ‘Burbs is going to go. (Spoilers for a 27-year-old movie, but it’s certainly the most we’ve ever been creeped out by a Laugh-In veteran.) If nothing else, though, it’s a testament to how hyped we can get solely off of great comedy casting, with Palmer firmly at the center of all this rising paranoia.

The ‘Burbs debuts on Peacock on February 8.