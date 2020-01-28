Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Crowening is upon us: Watch the trailer for Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek horror movie

Patrick Gomez
Catherine O’Hara on Schitt’s Creek
Photo: Pop TV

Ca-caw, horror fans, ca-caw! The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening trailer has finally arrived. Not familiar with The Crows Have Eyes 1 and 2? You’re not alone, seeing as they don’t exist. This trailer is for a movie starring Moira Rose, the former soap star played by Catherine O’Hara on Schitt’s Creek.

At the start of season 5, the CBC and Pop TV comedy had Moira filming The Crowening on location in Bosnia, but the Rose family learned in the season 5 finale that the movie had been shelved. To Moira’s delight, it found a home on the streaming service Interflix at the start of season 6.

In a scene teased last week during the cast’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, tonight’s episode of Schitt’s Creek will see the family gathering ’round the laptop to watch the Crowening trailer.

But fans don’t have to wait, as co-creator and star Dan Levy posted the video on his Instagram account ahead of the episode airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

“The crows have eyes,” the narrator reminds us, “and you better not look them in it.”

