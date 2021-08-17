Netflix’s The Crown has once again given Prince Charles a lot of credit when it comes to his looks, as seen in the first look images of Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. In the images we see a pensive Diana and forlorn looking Charles, both most likely mulling over their failing marriage. Debicki is the picture perfect Lady Di, and Charles still looks very much like Dominic West, but at least they included his signature hair curls. Nonetheless, West should be bringing plenty to the table when it comes to dealing with public martial drama.

From the look of the images, the season will swiftly pick up where they left off: At the precipice of the crumbling royal marriage. It’s assumed that season 5 will follow Charles and Diana’s bitter divorce through the early ‘90s (what’s written in the letter in Diana’s lap?), as well as the Queen’s “annus horribilis,” with season 6 possibly diving into the events leading up to Diana’s death. Debicki and West are replacing Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor for this next chapter, as the show continues on for just 2 more seasons with its new cast. Among the new cast additions are Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their official separation in December of 1992. The year 1992 could give The Crown writers enough material for the whole season, as 3 out of 4 of Queen Elizabeth’s children separated from their partners, fueled by the public scandals of Charles’ affair and Prince Andrew’s wife sunbathing topless with a male friend. Following the expansion of The Crown for a sixth season, screenwriter Peter Morgan told Deadline that the events covered over the next 2 seasons will not bring viewers any closer to present day, but allow them to “cover the same period in greater detail.”

The Crown won’t return to Netflix until 2022 due to COVID-related delays.