Our long wait is almost over. The Curse, the Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie-starring new series, will debut on Showtime (and Paramount+ with Showtime) on Friday, November 10. It will air on the linear channel on Sunday, November 12 at 10 p.m. The first three episodes of the series will also premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 12.

The series follows a newly married couple (Stone and Safdie) who are trying to conceive while filming their own home improvement show. Details are pretty thin at this point, but a titular curse somehow complicates matters. The Curse is described as “genre-bending,” which sounds pretty par for the course given the team’s existing filmography.

The Curse has been gestating for a while. Showtime ordered the pilot back in February 2020; Stone signed on the following December. Fielder and Safdie both serve as executive producers and writers, while Fielder serves as director. Stone executive produces via her Fruit Tree production company; Josh Safdie also executive produces.

The release strategy for The Curse is reminiscent of Showtime’s recent series; notably, Yellowjackets, which released on the app on Fridays before it ran on the linear Showtime channel on Sunday nights. It seems, frankly, strange not to just release it on the app and the channel at the same time à la HBO/Max to encourage appointment viewing, but hey, what do we know?

Showtime has also provided some new images of the series ahead of the premiere, which marry a sort of Backroom/cursed internet aesthetic with an HGTV filter. Check those out below.

