Julianne Moore goes all "A Streetcar Named Marge" in The Debut trailer Paul Giamatti also stars in Jesse Eisenberg's newest directorial effort.

A stay at home mom auditions for a community theater production on a lark. At first she wonders if she’s gotten in over her head, but eventually she learns to tap into the repressive life she faces at home to bring out a performance that no one expected. Yes, this the premise of the classic Simpsons episode “A Streetcar Named Marge,” but it’s also the premise we’ve gleaned from the first trailer for Jesse Eisenberg’s third directorial effort, The Debut. In this version, it’s Julianne Moore who plays the repressed housewife who is able to tap into something more explosive by the best director in New Jersey community theater, played here by Paul Giamatti.