The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals has arrived and those Eternals have some explaining to do. In the first trailer, we watched the Eternals encounter the ancient humans for what we assume was the very first time. In a voiceover, we learned that though the Eternals have watched the humans complete their little tasks and go about their daily little lives for centuries, they have never interfered. But now, those humans want some answers.





“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos or any other war? All of the terrible things throughout history?” Kit Harington’s character Dane asks Sersi (Gemma Chan). When a visibly stricken Sersi tells him that they were instructed never to meddle, it doesn’t really look like it’s a good enough answer for Dane.

And it may no longer be a good enough answer for Thena (Angelina Jolie) either. “We have loved these people since the day we arrived, when you love something you protect it,” Thena says in another scene, hinting that it’s finally time for the Eternals to hit back at the status quo.

Though the trailer—in true Marvel fashion—is loaded with battle scenes that look as majestic and otherworldly as the Eternals themselves, we do also get some humor courtesy of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). In the last shot of the trailer, Ikaris (Richard Madden), believing that Phastos has built “the perfect safe house” puts his whole fist through the dining table he assumed was made of out vibranium. A wholly impressed Phastos informs him that actually, the table was from the “fall collection. Ikea.”

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao (who walked away from this year’s Oscars with the awards for Best Picture and Best Director). In addition to Harington, Chan, Jolie, Henry and Madden, the stacked cast list also includes: Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Lia Hughes, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, among others. Though filming for the movie wrapped back in February 2020, the release of Eternals was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially slated for theaters in February 2021, Eternals will now be released on November 5, 2021