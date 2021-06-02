The Fast & Furious family can now be your family, through the magic of Cameo

Justin Lin, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel. Photo : Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Family is many things, to many people. To some, it’s the people you grew up with; to others, the assemblage of found souls that drift together over the years to form a network of love and support. And for some people—i.e., the cast of The Fast And The Furious franchise—family is defined as anyone who has been in a car with you when it was time to punch that NOS. Now, that family can be your family, through the magic of Cameo.

There’s a catch, though: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel , and the rest of the crew aren’t selling their weirdly cropped videos for filthy lucre; if you want a personalized message wherein Vin recounts his latest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, you’re going to have to get lucky and win it via a sweepstakes that Cameo’s holding in coordination with Universal and the marketing team for the upcoming F9. Still, though, think of all the power that could be at your fingertips! Demand that Ludacris sing you a lullaby . Ask Sung Kang where the hell Han has been hanging out all these years. Make John Cena apologize to whichever global superpower you might like! The world is at your fingertips, as long as you define the world as “The a bility to request a Cameo video from a small set of celebrities, and don’t ask about Dwayne Johnson, please .”

Cameo is also setting up a fan hub for enjoyers of the Fast and/or Furious films to, we guess, compare their C ameos? (Can you find the secret treasure Vin is hinting at in each of his messages?) (We just made that up, but it’s a kickass idea.) Anyway, t hey’ll also be posting exclusive non-filmed-on-a-phone-while-in-line-at-the-store content on the hub, like new trailers and other clips from the movie , which vroom vrooms its way into theaters on June 25.