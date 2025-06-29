Vin Diesel says Fast & Furious finale contingent on Paul Walker’s resurrection Vin Diesel will make the final Fast & Furious film under three conditions: it must be set in Los Angeles, involve racing, and bring back an old friend from the grave.

Two years after the release and subsequent shrug of Fast X, part one of a two-part still-unfinished series finale, Vin Diesel’s quarter-century-old Fast & Furious franchise is running on fumes. In one of those “Jesus, maybe we should pump the brakes on these budgets” situations, Fast X only grossed $714 million but barely turned a profit, Variety reported in 2023. Since then, Diesel has seemingly been unable to back his final bad boy out of the garage. Now we know what the holdup is: Diesel wants to raise the dead.

At last night’s gear-head focused Fuel Festival in Los Angeles, Diesel addressed the elephant in the fairground: Where was the Fast X 2? According to Diesel, the studio is begging him to complete this movie by April 2027, two years later than initially announced. However, displaying his power over the Universal brass, Diesel revealed some non-negotiables. “Under three conditions,” he said. “To bring the franchise back to LA. The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Connor.” The only problem, of course, is that the actor who played Brian O’Connor, Paul Walker, died in 2013.