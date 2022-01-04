When Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock bid farewell in 1987 with one of our favorite series finales ever, the cast and crew of the musical children’s show could have rested on their laurels, secure in the knowledge that people would pass down the lyrics of “Children Of Tomorrow” and “Workin’” to future generations. An animated series and a few specials quickly followed, but it was a long time before the “Reboot. Revive. Repeat” trend came a-knockin’ on the Fraggles’ door. In 2020, Apple TV Plus finally nabbed the streaming rights to the show’s back catalog and announced a revival of the show.

Advertisement

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! debuted in April of that year with a roster of guest stars that included Tiffany Haddish and Alanis Morissette. Now comes Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock, the latest revival of Henson’s beloved property. The new series reunites Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober for a new season of adventures—and original music. Don’t worry, the classic theme song (which our own Gwen Ihnat has confirmed still slaps) remains in place. But The A.V. Club is debuting the first “single” from the new soundtrack, which will be released by Lakeshore Records on January 21, the same day as the series premiere. “Party In Fraggle Rock” is a bouncy tune that’s sure to bridge the gap between old viewers and new.

The Grammy-nominated label Lakeshore Records has also been behind the release of soundtracks for hit TV shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, BoJack Horseman, and Legion, as well as those of Oscar-nominated films like Lady Bird and Oscar winners like Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Season one of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock is made up of 13 episodes, and is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, as well as longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. The show premieres January 21, and you can catch up on all 88 episodes of the original series, as well as the bonus specials/shorts “Down at Fraggle Rock,” Doozer Music,” “Fraggle Songs,” “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” shorts, on Apple TV Plus.