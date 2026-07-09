Theo James is back for it all in The Gentlemen season 2 teaser

Getting a second season on Netflix may be as much a curse as a blessing, but Theo James as Eddie (aka The Duke) may just be up to the challenge in the second season of The Gentlemen. In the first teaser for the season, which Netflix shared this morning, Eddie has decamped to the jungle after having betrayed his one-time allies at the end of season one. Of course, he’s still into money and drugs, and this time, he says he’s back for everything.
The synopsis for The Gentlemen‘s second season reads:
It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…
We were pretty keen on The Gentlemen‘s first season when it debuted in 2024, which TV critic Saloni Gajjar called “an entertaining viewing experience—as long as it’s not taken too seriously or logically,” with her review saying, “Not everything needs to be prestige TV or a smart drama to get it right. Sometimes, it can just be pure distraction, and The Gentlemen is as successful a bit of escapism as they come.” All eight episodes of the series premiere on Netflix on September 3—take a look at the new teaser below.