Theo James is back for it all in The Gentlemen season 2 teaser The show, a spin-off of Guy Ritchie's movie of the same name, returns to Netflix this September.

Getting a second season on Netflix may be as much a curse as a blessing, but Theo James as Eddie (aka The Duke) may just be up to the challenge in the second season of The Gentlemen. In the first teaser for the season, which Netflix shared this morning, Eddie has decamped to the jungle after having betrayed his one-time allies at the end of season one. Of course, he’s still into money and drugs, and this time, he says he’s back for everything.