It’s been delayed a few times and seemed like a bit of a questionable idea in the first place, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife—the direct sequel to the original two movies starring Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd as a new generation of Ghostbusters and also their teacher or whatever—is actually coming out later this year.



The last time we heard from Afterlife was in April when they released that clip of Paul Rudd getting harassed by tiny marshmallow men (who are also becoming truly hideous nightmare toys, plus one toy that’s cool as hell), and before that it was when the awful monstrosity known as Muncher entered our lives, but now we finally have a real new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife that (fingers crossed!) won’t leave us with any lasting psychological scars.



In the trailer, single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) goes on a date with Paul Rudd’s character, Mr. Grooberson (no comment on that name choice). She talks about her two kids: Trevor (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace). Trevor is “fine,” but Phoebe is too much of a friggin’ nerd. The family, who is “completely broke” move to a small Midwest town after Callie’s estranged father (not confirmed, but likely Harold Ramis’ character Egon) left her the estate upon his passing. When they move into the dilapidated home, they find out about Callie’s father’s ties to the Ghostbusters. Phoebe takes a liking to the old gadgets, and soon enough they come in handy. With ghosts on the loose, it’s time for Phoebe to save the day with the help of her brother.

Angry men on the internet will have to deal with yet another Ghostbusters movie being centered around women, but hey, you’ll live. Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts us on November 11.