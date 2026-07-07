There's more of The Gold in season 2 first look

The Masterpiece PBS series returns this October.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 7, 2026 | 12:46pm
Images courtesy of PBS
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There's more of The Gold in season 2 first look

It’s been a while since the first season of The Gold, which follows the real-life story of the Brink’s-Mat gold heist. It’ll still be a little longer before the second season of the British series arrives stateside, but Masterpiece PBS is ginning up interest ahead of its premiere in October. At the end of the first season—which first aired in the United States on Paramount in 2023 before moving over to PBS Masterpiece—it turned out that the criminals had only managed to get their hands on half of the gold. Season two will focus on what happened to the other half, with some familiar faces returning: Jack Lowden, Hugh Bonneville and Tom Cullen are all back. 

We were a bit mixed on the first season of The Gold. Though she praised the performances of Lowden, Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, and Charlotte Spencer, TV critic Saloni Gajjar wrote that “Watching it would feel like mental gymnastics if the cast wasn’t holding on for dear life. The show tries and fails to strike the balance between gritty and entertaining, transforming into an uninteresting version of itself.” Perhaps some of those unanswered questions and vaguer qualities of the first season can be resolved when season two comes to PBS on October 18. Take a look at the first-look photos below. 

 
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