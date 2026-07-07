There's more of The Gold in season 2 first look The Masterpiece PBS series returns this October.

It’s been a while since the first season of The Gold, which follows the real-life story of the Brink’s-Mat gold heist. It’ll still be a little longer before the second season of the British series arrives stateside, but Masterpiece PBS is ginning up interest ahead of its premiere in October. At the end of the first season—which first aired in the United States on Paramount in 2023 before moving over to PBS Masterpiece—it turned out that the criminals had only managed to get their hands on half of the gold. Season two will focus on what happened to the other half, with some familiar faces returning: Jack Lowden, Hugh Bonneville and Tom Cullen are all back.