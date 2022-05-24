Netflix has released a full trailer for upcoming action movie The Gray Man, and it wisely plays right into its strengths. No, we’re not talking about high-octane action and cool cloak-and-dagger spy conspiracies and funny quips, we’re talking about the big and exciting names that Netflix can flash on the screen. Like, the movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind Avengers: Endgame, so this trailer could just say that. But no, it lists all of their Marvel credits. Then, you spend two minutes watching Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans trying to kill each other, with some pop-ups from Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton, and then the trailer pulls out the INTENSE MUSIC AS WE LIST EVERY FAMOUS PERSON IN THE MOVIE trick.

Now, none of this is a complaint, because god damn that’s a good list of names and those Russo brothers Marvel movies are the best ones, we just feel like pointing out that “this is the plot” doesn’t need to be the focal point of every movie trailer. Sometimes you can just say “the directors made some stuff you probably like and also we have Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton.” This trailer could’ve been an email, and it would’ve been just as exciting.

But if you must know the plot, Ryan Gosling is some kind of “gray man” spy guy and Chris Evans is some kind of assassin guy who is out to kill him. Ana de Armas, reunited with Gosling after Blade Runner 2049 and Evans after Knives Out, is… some other person involved in the spy business. So are Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard. Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura and Julia Butters and Dhanush are all also there, and they… probably have something to do with the spy business. Look, we don’t really know what’s happening in the plot.

What we do know is that this very expensive movie will be on Netflix on July 22.