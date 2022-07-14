“You want to fight? Let’s fight,” June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) exclaims in the first teaser for The Handmaid’s Tale’s fifth season. She is, of course, referring to her nemesis Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). The two women are ready for war—and seemingly in public—now that Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) is dead, dead, and once more for effect, finally dead.



In case you need a refresher: Hulu’s dystopian drama ended its fourth season with June, Emily (Alexis Bledel), and some other former Gilead handmaids chasing Fred in the Canadian wilderness before beating him to death. As another mark of revenge, June sends his wedding ring and ring finger to Serena to let him know he’s gone forever.

As seen in the teaser, a pregnant Serena plays the widow card by wearing a fashionable black veil and leaving her mark as a grieving woman. In fact, her whole act is broadcasted across the screens in town. Let’s just say June is pissed. While Luke (O.T. Fagbenle)—poor, sweet, innocent Luke—assures his partner that Serena can’t get close to her anymore, June knows exactly what she’s capable of.

The Handmaid’s Tale | Season 5 Teaser | Hulu

Meanwhile, June will face consequences for killing Fred while struggling to redefine her identity now that she’s trying to build a new life. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) will team up with Nick (Max Minghella) and, er, Aunt Lydia (Ann Down) in an attempt to reform Gilead and rise in power.

Created by Bruce Miller and based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the show’s ensemble includes Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. Bledel has opted not to return for another installment, so that’s a wrap on Emily, who is at least now in Canada with her family as well.

The Handmaid’s Tale season five will consist of 10 episodes, and it will premiere on Hulu on September 14. Now let’s bet on how many close up shots of Moss we’ll be bombarded with, aided by several random needle drops.