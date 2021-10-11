Despite widespread condemnation over a lack of diversity in its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) still really wants to hand out some trophies next year. They just might not have a TV network to do it on .

Earlier this year, NBC announced that they would not be airing the 2022 Golden Globe Awards due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity. Nevertheless, a source for Variety says that the organization still wants to go through the rigamarole of putting on an award show.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a source tells Variety.

In February, an L.A. Times exposé reported that none—zero—members of the organization’s 87-journalist voting body were Black. The following month, HFPA vowed to increase those numbers. By October, the group said they added 21 members, including 29% Black journalists. HFPA president Helen Hoehne said, “We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core.”



The organization also promised to ban members from receiving gifts and trips from studios and talent. That means Netflix—who slammed the group over a lack of diversity—won’t be allowed to send HFPA members to France to visit the set of Emily In Paris again. Hopefully, Emily In Paris will still be eligible for that Best Comedy nomination without the trip.

Of course, what good is an award if nobody wants it—who are we kidding, someone will want it. Still, when the scandal hit, many of Hollywood’s biggest names made a big show of returning their awards and condemning the Globes for its lack of diversity. If an award show doesn’t have a ScarJo, is it really an award show at all?



We should also note that NBC is still open to airing the Globes in 2023, assuming they’ve learned their lesson. “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” a statement from NBC said in May. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”