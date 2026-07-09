Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. make a stupid midnight run in the Idiots trailer

We don’t need to tell our genius readers that stupidity is making a comeback. Thankfully, that contagious brainlessness is finally returning to the screen. This month, we’re blessed with a new David Wain movie, and next month, Idiots are driving into theaters.

The latest from longtime Jeremy Saulnier collaborator Macon Blair, the director behind the surprisingly good Toxic Avenger reboot, Idiots takes a Pineapple Express approach to Midnight Run. Appropriately starring Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr., the movie follows a scumbag (Franco) and a God-fearing Christian (Davis) who hit rock bottom and take a job at a transportation service for drug-addicted rich kids. After picking up their rider (“Mr. October” Mason Thames), who’s not only a prolific acid user but violently dangerous, the chase is on with a host of stupid characters on their tail.

Blair has been pushing the film uphill since 2017. Originally titled The Shitheads (a fantastic title), the film was originally set to star Luke Wilson and Tracy Morgan. Nearly a decade later, Franco joined as a producer and star, and the blessedly 98-minute-long comedy was off to the races. The movie also stars Toxie himself, Peter Dinklage, Kiernan Shipka, Blair’s Lowdown co-star Killer Mike, and Nicholas Braun as the SoundCloud rapper Pricka Bush Da Werewoof.

Idiots opens in theaters on August 28.