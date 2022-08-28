Boy, that surprise Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero bump sure was nice, but as any Dragon Ball fan knows, any exciting thing must be followed by a few episodes of boring things so the good guys can power up for another exciting battle. So it’s actually a cool bit of fan service that Super Hero has fallen nearly 80 percent in its second week, going from first to fifth and coming in with $4.5 million (just enough to crack $30 million total)… or it will be if the movie comes back later with a powered-up Ultra Instinct box office that is even bigger. Otherwise it’s just the normal thing lately where a movie opens big and then falls off.

Along with Super Hero’s fall, everything else has dropped as well. In fact, the total gross for this weekend’s box office is one of the lowest of the entire year, going back to January when we were all still worried about COVID variants instead of pretending they don’t exist (we say some version of that in these stories a lot, but that’s just because it’s the most useful way to demarcate time). The top spot went to The Invitation, which opened to an even $7 million, followed by a revitalized Bullet Train with $5.6 million (a total of nearly $80 million after four weeks) and then Beast with $4.9 million.

In fourth place is something called Top Gun: Maverick (we’ve never heard of it either) with $4.7 million and a total of $691 million (nice). Then we have Dragon Ball, which we already mentioned (try to keep up, okay?), and then DC League Of Super-Pets, newcomer Three Thousand Years Of Longing (a rough start for George Miller’s latest), Minions: The Rise Of Ru, Thor: Love And Thunder, and Where The Crawdads Sing (hanging on to the top 10 for seven weeks and hitting $80 million, which is a respectable achievement).

Advertisement

The full top 10 list is repeated below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.

The Invitation