The Jeopardy! guest hosts, ranked worst to best

As we enter the sixth month of Jeopardy! guest hosts, there are some clear winners—and equally clear missteps—among the roster of those picked to briefly fill Alex Trebek’s very large shoes. What does seem obvious is that there’s simply no knowing who will make a good host until they’re up there on that stage, cameras rolling, delivering clues about everything from well-known brand names to the obscure mating habits of marsupials. As a result, The A.V. Club has assembled the names of every guest host thus far and ranked their performances, beginning with the ones whose names should be removed from consideration and ending with the best candidates to succeed Trebek. We’ll be updating this list in the coming weeks as additional guest hosts enter the fray (George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, the much-vaunted LeVar Burton), in order to place them in the rankings as well. But we have to say, barring some unpleasant surprise, it’s going to be tough to displace our current last-place occupant.