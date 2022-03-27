Well well well, have we just found our first box office hit of the year that is not a reboot or a sequel or a video game adaptation? Encanto ended up making okay money, but that was an extremely slow burn, and it hasn’t even cracked $100 million after 18 weeks. No, the real hit seems to be rom-com adventure movie The Lost City, which made $31 million in its debut this weekend on the strength of its big-name cast and—at the risk of saying this for the hundredth time in a news story—a really good weatherman joke in the trailer. Who needs any Spider-Men?

The Batman certainly doesn’t, since it has a Batman, but it fell to second place this week on the box office charts with $20 million, bringing it to $331 million total after four weeks (a very good haul, even if this slide continues). After that is RRR, the latest in a string of Indian films that have made a respectable impact on the charts this year, with its $9.5 million gross coming from only 1,200 theaters—meaning its per-screen-average is even better than The Lost City’s. (Speaking of per-screen-average, Everything Everywhere All At Once pulled off an inconceivable $50,965 average… but it only opened on 10 screens and didn’t crack the top 10.)

Next up is Uncharted and last week’s anime hit Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, both of which made around $5 million, followed by horror movie X, Channing Tatum’s Dog, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of which made about $2 million (though that was still enough to push Spidey past $800 million domestic. Finally, we have Sing 2 and hiking movie Infinite Storm (the latter of which didn’t even crack $1 million, indicating that the general box office woes aren’t fully in the past).

