Roland Emmerich blew up our most treasured landmarks in Independence Day, froze our greatest cities in The Day After Tomorrow, and trashed the whole planet in 2012, and now… he’s coming for the dang moon. Or, rather, the dang moon is coming for us in this teaser for his latest ridiculously over-the-top disaster film Moonfall, which is almost literally the tagline used in this trailer. In case it’s not clear: This looks like some fantastically dumb nonsense, with a number of famous actors looking up in awe as, well, the moon falls. Those famous actors include Halle Berry, rightful Westeros king John Bradley, Patrick Wilson (taking a rare break from busting ghosts), Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Charlie Plummer, and Donald Sutherland.

Plot-wise, this teaser doesn’t offer many details, but the description on the YouTube page says a “mysterious force” has knocked the moon out of orbit and sent it “hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.” (Did Emmerich write the YouTube description? That’s a good line.) Berry is playing a NASA executive and former astronaut who thinks she knows how to save the world, but only a conspiracy theorist (Bradley) and one of her astronaut buddies (Wilson) believe her. From there, it sounds like the three of them will go into space and discover that “our moon is not what we think it is.” If that wasn’t a big enough hint, there seems to be some weird alien stuff happening in this trailer as well, so we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that the moon is some kind of alien egg like in that Doctor Who episode, and whatever lives inside it is mad about all of our flagpoles and footprints and whatever other stuff we’ve been leaving there since the ‘60s.

Advertisement

Anyway, Moonfall will finally be in theaters on February 4, 2022. (We know we just learned about this movie today, but we say “finally” because we really want to see it now.)