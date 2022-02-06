Gotta love the guys from Jackass and their flagrant disregard for what’s safe or reasonable. A normal person might say “no, it’s far too dangerous to try and take Spider-Man: No Way Home’s place at the top of the U.S. box office charts,” but not Johnny Knoxville. He stared straight into what should’ve been his doom and came out on top—or, since this is Johnny Knoxville we’re talking about, it’s more likely that he sent on of his friends to stare straight into their doom and then he laughed with glee when nearly got horribly injured. But they came out on top either way!

Yes, Jackass Forever has taken Spider-Man: No Way Home’s position at the top of the box office, and this isn’t some kind of skin-of-its-teeth thing either (like when Scream took over for one week). This is a veritable trouncing, with Jackass making $23 million in its debut and knocking Spider-Man to third place with only $9.6 million. That wasn’t even enough to beat Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which only made $10 million in its first weekend in theaters.

It’s good to see some new blood after last week’s snoozefest, but everything else is mostly stuff we’ve seen before, but further down the list than it has been previously. Scream landed in fourth ($4.7 million, for a very solid total of $68 million), Sing 2 came next with $4.1 million (it nearly has $140 million), then The King’s Man with just $1.1, and Redeeming Love with just over $1 million.

Everything after that obviously made less than a million, specifically American Underdog, The 355, and The Wolf And The Lion. The third one there is a movie about a woman who is friends with—get this—a wolf and a lion, and they’re played by an actual wolf and an actual lion. It is not, unfortunately, the season one episode of Game Of Thrones where Ned Stark discovers that Jon Arryn was murdered and Jaime Lannister gives him a lance in the knee as a punishment for his detective work, laying some of the final groundwork for the Lannisters to justify Ned’s beheading. God, remember when Game Of Thrones was good?

The full list of the top 10 movies (courtesy of Box Office Mojo) is below, since computer algorithms like to see this kind of numbered list. Maybe you do too, we don’t know.

Jackass Forever

Moonfall

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Scream

Sing 2

The King’s Man

Redeeming Love

American Underdog

The 355

The Wolf And The Lion

