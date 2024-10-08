The Night Agent gets a new look and a third season renewal from Netflix Netflix pushed The Night Agent premiere to 2025, but softened the blow with a third season renewal

There’s good news and bad news, Night Agent fans. The good news is, we finally have a first look at the second season of Netflix’s biggest show of 2023 (and, according to the streamer, seventh-biggest series ever). The bad news is, the second season premiere date has been pushed from 2024 to “Winter 2025.” But the other good news is the show has already been renewed for a third season, so hopefully there won’t be such a prolonged Night Agent drought next time.

At the end of the first season, Peter (Gabriel Basso) and his love interest/protective charge Rose (Luciane Buchanan) unraveled a conspiracy at the highest levels of the U.S. government and saved the president from an assassination attempt. Afterwards, Peter becomes a true Night Agent and is sent away on a mission. According to Netflix, “Working in the secretive organization of Night Action in Season 2 will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.” Per Deadline, the upcoming second season shot in Thailand, New York, and Washington D.C. New cast members include Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears. You can check out the first-look photos for the season below.

Work on The Night Agent‘s second season was disrupted by the dual writers and actors strikes of 2023, which explains the premiere date push. Netflix clearly didn’t want to get caught unawares again, thus the early season renewal. “We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch Season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum. Production on the third season is reportedly kicking off in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.