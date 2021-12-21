Star Wars fans are a prickly bunch, prone to wildly unpredictable swings that make it impossible to predict what they will or won’t like (No to Baby Anakin, yes to Baby Yoda? No to Ewoks, yes to Porgs? Yes to Clone Wars, but also yes to the bad episodes of Clone Wars, of which there are many?), and while even Daisy Ridley started to notice the rough edges of the fandom by the end of her run in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Pen15's Maya Erskine found the perfect way to interact with Star Wars fans.

Speaking with Variety about the end of the Hulu show she made and starred in with Anna Konkle, Erskine offered some very small details about her “speck” of a role on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Among those details was the reveal that “a lot” of the extras working on Obi-Wan were “mega Star Wars fans.” It’s a clever idea, what with the pandemic still going on and all that, because who better to put in a desert with some silly rubber mask on than a big nerd who would love the opportunity?

Erskine went on to say that there was one guy who was “so nice” and “lifted up his sleeves and had Star Wars tattoos over his whole body.” She also shouted out the Star Wars fans who build droids and then rent them out to Lucasfilm. Basically, she met Star Wars fans who get to be in Star Wars, which is one kind of Star Wars fan who would never complain about Star Wars.

We’re not saying all Star Wars fans are unpleasant all the time, but surely we’d all have a hard time finding a Star Wars fan who is less unpleasant than one who gets to be in the background of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It would certainly be better than searching any Star Wars-related trending topic on social media.