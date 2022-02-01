Any kind of remake or update to The Godfather, beyond Francis Ford Coppola’s own meddling, seems out of the question for Hollywood—it’s a task that is simply Too Big and involves a film that is simply Too Important for anyone to be trusted with it—but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some meat on that Godfather bone. Paramount+ found some in the form of The Offer, a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the film and centering on producer Al Ruddy, who, naturally, is also producing this dramatized version of his involvement in Hollywood history.

But The Offer has faced some behind-the-scenes drama of its own, with original star Armie Hammer dropping out in the midst of his scandal at the beginning of last year and getting replaced months later by Miles Teller. The Offer cannot be refused, though (we had to make that joke somewhere), so Paramount+ has finally released the first teaser trailer for the series.

The teaser shows some of the many hurdles encountered when making The Godfather, from the perceived general lack of public interest in gangster films to the very real threats from the actual mafia. As his character Al Ruddy, Teller describes the film as Shakespearean, a metaphor for the American Dream, and a story about family.

In addition to Teller, The Offer stars Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Patrick Gallo as Godfather author Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman as Hollywood executive Peter Bart, Juno Temple as Ruddy’s assistant Bettye McCartt, Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Justin Chambers from Grey’s Anatomy as Marlon Brando (a tall order for any actor), Giovanni Ribisi as crime boss Joe Colombo, Michael Rispoli as fellow crime boss Tommy Lucchese, Anthony Skordi as crime boss Carlo Gambino, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra (he had nothing to do with crime bosses, certainly), and Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana (the guy who played Luca Brasi… and also he was an enforcer for the mob).

The Offer will premiere on Paramount+ on April 28.