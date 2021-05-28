Miles Teller at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Photo : LOIC VENANCE/AFP ( Getty Images )

Miles Teller will now play Al Ruddy, the producer of The Godfather, in the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer. The 10-episode limited series details Ruddy’s never- shared- before experiences producing The Godfather in 1972. The Oscar-winning producer went on to produce films such as Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard (1974), and Cry Macho, which premieres later this year. Teller signed on to executive produce the show alongside Ruddy himself. He will also step in as the star, taking over the role previously assigned to Armie Hammer .



Hammer stepped down from the project, as well as a rom- com with Jennifer Lopez, earlier this year following multiple accusations of sexual assault and other violent behavior from former partners. Things continued to escalate following the posting of alleged DMs from the actor on an unverified Instagram account, discussing among other things, an obsession with cannibalism and domination. In March, the LAPD disclosed they are investigating Hammer in connection with a rape accusation.

Teller previously starred in films such as Whiplash, The Spectacular Now, Divergent, and War Dogs alongside Jonah Hill. Teller’s upcoming films include Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix’s Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth. The Offer is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano and directed by Dexter Fletcher. A release date for the limited series straight to Paramount+ has not been announced.