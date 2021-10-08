Greg Daniels— who is, of course, best known for adapting The Office—is getting into the reality dating show game. Daniels will produce a new series called My Mom, Your Dad for HBO Max. Insecure star Yvonne Orji is slated to host the forthcoming series.



Though we don’t have a premiere date yet, what we do know is that this series is actually a project created by both Daniels and his daughter, Haley.



That’s p retty fitting considering My Mom, Your Dad is all about family bonding in unexpected (and a little awkward) ways. In a press release, Jennifer O’Connell who is the executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, says that the father-daughter pair represent the “two generational perspectives” at the core of the “heartfelt, hilarious, and cringeworthy” show.



HBO also gave us a logline:

My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters. From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.

Judging from that logline, it seems like this show will combine a few elements from some of the most memorable series from the early aughts. It sounds like a flipped version of MTV’s Parental Control—but with a dash of Room Raiders and Big Brother thrown in for some extra spice and onscreen drama.

Greg and daughter Haley will both serve as executive producers for My Mom, Your Dad, alongside David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, and Bernie Schaeffer. Sam Dean has been tapped as showrunner for the series.