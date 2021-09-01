There are few shows that are as unwilling to die in terms of pop culture prominence as NBC’s The Office. Nearly ten years out from the 2013 series finale, Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment are bringing Scranton, PA to Chicago with a reproduction of Scranton Business Park and Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. with The Office Experience. There will be The Warehouse (which will be a gift shop), Schrute Farms, and who could forget, the stale office building, plus other reproduced sets in the two- story exhibition. The tagline should be: It’s not just any office, it’s The Office.



Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with Universal Live Entertainment to create The Office Experience, the first official interactive experience based on The Office,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X. “We have no doubt that this incredible city, with its millions of residents and visitors, will provide the perfect backdrop for the world premiere of The Office Experience.”

The Office Experience boasts interactive events such as the Dundie Awards, Kevin’s Chili Spill, and the beach day games seen in the third season. You can check out Pam and Jim’s desk in person, even if you haven’t seen your own office desk since March 2020. Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment worked with the U.S. series creator Greg Daniels to design the reproduction.

“We are delighted that Superfly X is presenting the world’s largest official interactive fan experience based on the beloved series, The Office.” He continued, “The Office is more popular than ever, and we are thrilled that its millions of fans around the world will now be able to live the experience as well as view it on Peacock.”

They’re not lying about the “more popular than ever” part. Streaming has allowed the sitcom to live on well into 2021, and The Office easily earned the title of “most streamed show of 2020,” with 57 billion minutes watched last year. Despite plenty of people watching the original U.S. version, NBC is still clamoring for a reboot, which will only move forward with Daniels on board. Daniels brought The Office from the U.K. to the states in 2006, and it ran for nine seasons. The American version starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms.

The Office Experience opens in Chicago on Oct. 15. Tickets are currently on sale.