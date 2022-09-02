So much for that gun violence story, huh? The Osbournes cited a lot of political issues when explaining their move from the United States back to the United Kingdom, but it seems there may have been an even greater lure in returning to the homeland— that of “getting paid to be on television.” According to Variety, the couple will soon star in a new reality show (pardon, “docuseries”) called Home To Roost.

Yes, exactly 20 years after their seminal show The Osbournes on MTV, the rock-’n’ -roll fam will welcome the public back into their home–except this time, it’s their country estate in Buckinghamshire. Per Variety, “The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet–with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning on BBC documentaries, said in a statement to NME: “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago. In this new series, BBC viewers will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village… it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK.”

Giving them the benefit of the doubt, perhaps they were being honest about gun violence, taxes, and lack of unity driving them out of the U.S. But it seems clear that lucrative television deals were also a factor in the decision. After all, Sharon already has another gig over there (hosting The Talk on Piers Morgan’s network) and her career in America has somewhat stalled (after a racism controversy pushed her out of The Talk on CBS). If the family is still craving the spotlight, they’re obviously going to the right place. Maybe we’ll just wait for the movie version to see how it all turns out.