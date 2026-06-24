The Other Bennet Sister's happy ending to get a little complicated this Christmas

It may be a Christmas without Doctor Who, but anglophiles need not abandon all hope for some new, festive television. BritBox announced this morning that it will air a three-part Christmas special for The Other Bennet Sister, coming after the series’ first season premiered last month. Ella Bruccoleri, who stars as Mary (the other sister in question), is slated to return for the special, as are writer Sarah Quintrell and director Asim Abbasi. Today’s press release didn’t confirm any other cast members, but promised that “a host of other familiar faces from the series” will return for the specials, which are set to shoot this summer in Wales.

If no one else, we can assume that Dónal Finn’s Mr. Hayward will be in the mix come Christmastime, given that he and Mary married at the end of that first season. But just because Mary got something of a fairy tale ending doesn’t mean it’ll be all smooth sailing going forward. “These Christmas specials give us the chance to spend a little more time with characters audiences have taken to their hearts, and to explore what happens after the wedding bells fade and real life begins,” says Bad Wolf CEO Jane Tranter in a press statement.

What this means for the future of the series is still fairly unclear; a second season of The Other Bennet Sister hasn’t been confirmed, but the Christmas episodes would indicate that Bad Wolf and BritBox are at least open to more. The first season is based on Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name, but running out of source material for a TV has seldom stopped an ambitious studio, whether it’s Big Little Lies or Game Of Thrones or The Handmaid’s Tale or, well, The Other Bennet Sister.