The Other Bennet Sister's happy ending to get a little complicated this Christmas
The three-part Christmas special following the first season of the BritBox series will shoot this summer.Photo: BritBox
It may be a Christmas without Doctor Who, but anglophiles need not abandon all hope for some new, festive television. BritBox announced this morning that it will air a three-part Christmas special for The Other Bennet Sister, coming after the series’ first season premiered last month. Ella Bruccoleri, who stars as Mary (the other sister in question), is slated to return for the special, as are writer Sarah Quintrell and director Asim Abbasi. Today’s press release didn’t confirm any other cast members, but promised that “a host of other familiar faces from the series” will return for the specials, which are set to shoot this summer in Wales.
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