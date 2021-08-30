He’s back (in TV form). The beloved—and greatly missed—former Daily Show host, Jon Stewart is doing what he’s done many times before, making jokes about the news on television. Premiering on September 30 on Apple TV+, The Problem With Jon Stewart is a “multi-season, single-issue series” that will take a “deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation.” It’s unclear whether a single issue will take up an entire season or if it’s one issue an episode. What is clear, though, is that this is one of the first times we’ve seen a show being touted as a “multi-season” series before the first season premiers.

What’s also clear is that we have a new teaser for the show in which Stewart bemoans choosing a visual medium. Don’t worry, Jon. There will also be an accompanying podcast. Of course, he’s been on television plenty since leaving The Daily Show in 2015, including when he plugged the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was created in a lab in China. Jon, please, don’t do that again.



Here’s Apple’s synopsis for the show:

In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

Pretty much ever since Last Week Tonight premiered, all news edutainment shows have been trying to find a new way into this space. Stewart appears to be following suit, looking for a “solutionary” path forward, as Apple puts it. But how many seasons will the solutionary path require? Only time will tell.