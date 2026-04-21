Floridian bloodlust is on full display in The Python Hunt documentary trailer

The real contest dramatized in Killing It gets its non-fiction due this spring.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 21, 2026 | 2:39pm
Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories
Film News The Python Hunt
Floridian bloodlust is on full display in The Python Hunt documentary trailer

A few years ago, the Craig Robinson’s Peacock series Killing It dramatized a competition that takes place in Florida where people try to kill pythons for money. You may be surprised to learn that this is, in fact, a real competition in Florida, which is now the subject of the documentary The Python Hunt from director Xander Robin. Apparently, these snakes (at or least their eyes) have somewhat of an ability to hypnotize people, who are armed to the gills with guns, ice picks, hatchets—you name it. 


An official synopsis for The Python Hunt reads: 

In an attempt to save the threatened ecosystem, the Florida government hosts an annual competition to remove invasive pythons from the Everglades. For ten grueling nights, python-mania overtakes the ‘glades as an eclectic group of amateur hunters contends with unforgiving terrain, aggressive nocturnal creatures, and their own desires and demons that push them into the swamp, searching for slithering glory.

The Python Hunt won a special jury prize at this year’s SXSW festival. The documentary opens in New York on May 8, with, hopefully, some other cities and a streaming release in its future.

 
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