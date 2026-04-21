Floridian bloodlust is on full display in The Python Hunt documentary trailer The real contest dramatized in Killing It gets its non-fiction due this spring.

A few years ago, the Craig Robinson’s Peacock series Killing It dramatized a competition that takes place in Florida where people try to kill pythons for money. You may be surprised to learn that this is, in fact, a real competition in Florida, which is now the subject of the documentary The Python Hunt from director Xander Robin. Apparently, these snakes (at or least their eyes) have somewhat of an ability to hypnotize people, who are armed to the gills with guns, ice picks, hatchets—you name it.