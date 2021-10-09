It’s been a year and a half since Starz last released new episodes of Outlander, leaving fans of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe), and their various extended/time-traveled family members, sorely waiting for some new historical adventure. But now that delay is almost over, as the show debuted the first teaser trailer for its sixth season at New York Comic-Con today, picking back up with the Frasers as the American Revolution looms ever closer.
Which seems like it’s going to be a pretty rough time for all involved, despite the fact that Claire, a future-woman, already knows how this bit goes. (It doesn’t help that Jamie has spent the last few seasons working as a periodic agent of the British crown, and that the family’s estate in North Carolina is built on land granted them by English authorities.)
The press release that accompanied the trailer emphasizes that this latest season of the series will focus on a question of, “what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.” (Outlander is also the name of the television program.) Which, hey, who knew history could be relevant to our understanding of the modern day?
The trailer was introduced as part of the show’s Comic-Con panel this morning, which mashed up in-person appearances in New York from Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis, and original series author Diana Gabaldon with a European call-in from Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell. Sadly, while we did get new video and key art for the show, Starz has yet to set a formal release date for the its sixth season; “some time in early 2022" is the best that we have for now.