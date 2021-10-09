It’s been a year and a half since Starz last released new episodes of Outlander, leaving fans of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitrí ona Balfe), and their various extended/time-traveled family members, sorely waiting for some new historical adventure . But now that delay is almost over, as the show debuted the first teaser trailer for its sixth season at New York Comic-Con today, picking back up with the Frasers as the American Revolution looms ever closer.

Which seems like it’s going to be a pretty rough time for all involved, despite the fact that Claire, a future-woman, already knows how this bit goes. (It doesn’t help that Jamie has spent the last few seasons working as a periodic agent of the British crown, and that the family’s estate in North Carolina i s built on land granted them by English authorities .)

The press release that accompanied the trailer emphasizes that this latest season of the series will focus on a question of, “ what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.” (Outlander is also the name of the television program.) Which, h ey, who knew history could be relevant to our understanding of the modern day ?

The trailer was introduced as part of the show’s Comic-Con panel this morning , which mashed up in-person appearances in New York from Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis, and original series author Diana Gabaldon with a European call-in from Balfe, Sophie Skelton , Lauren Lyle , César Domboy , and John Bell. Sadly, while we did get new video and key art for the show , Starz has yet to set a formal release date for the its sixth season; “some time in early 2022" is the best that we have for now.