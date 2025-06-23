Outlander: Blood Of My Blood renewed before it even premieres

The Outlander brand is as good as gold over at STARZ, which has just renewed the prequel spin-off for a second season before the first one even aired. Outlander: Blood Of My Blood follows the love stories between Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents: two “fated couples” who “must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart,” their stories “intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways,” as the series’ synopsis puts it. The show, which premieres August 8, stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as the Frasers, and Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as the Beauchamps.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood Of My Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season Two,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement via press release. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood has already begun production on its second season—before we even have a premiere date on the calendar for the final season of the main series starring Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe. Fans are no doubt eagerly anticipating the conclusion to the beloved time-traveling romance. Blood Of My Blood seeks to lure new fans and appeal to existing ones “with origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of Outlander, offering new perspectives that will change what they think they know,” per the press release.

“The world of Outlander has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With Blood Of My Blood, we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory,” Kathryn Busby, STARZ’s President of Programming, said in her own statement. “Fans—longtime and new—will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we’re proud to continue building on the franchise’s legacy with Matt and our longtime-partners at Sony who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become.”