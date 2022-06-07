Whether you’re lounging on a beach, cozying up at home, or killing time while traveling, summer is chock full of opportunities to get caught up on your entertainment backlog. But with so many killer movies and binge-worthy TV series to watch—and just as many, if not more, spectacular books on shelves—it can be tough to decide what to dive into first. Not to mention, with summer blockbusters back in full-swing, you’ve got to make time to hit the theaters.

To help you navigate this array of choices, we present this: Your handy-dandy guide to double-dipping in the refreshing waters of literary adaptions appearing in the summer of 2022. From timely chances to revisit classic inspirations (such as Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park before Jurassic World: Dominion) to more generally recommended reading (see Peter Guralnick’s astounding, two-part Elvis biography ahead of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis), here are 15 books you’ll see reflected on screen this summer. Sure, experiencing everything twice won’t save you time—but it’s luxurious, and isn’t that what vacation is really all about?