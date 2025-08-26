Once upon a time, Apple TV Plus shared The Sisters Grimm first look The new animated series based on Michael Buckley's bestselling books premieres October 3.

If you were perusing the middle-grade shelves at the library in the early aughts, chances are you came across The Sisters Grimm series by Michael Buckley. The books were a fun—sometimes scary, often macabre—blend of fantasy and reality with familiar fairytale faces and vivid illustration. So it makes sense for the series’ second life to be an animated television show, premiering October 3 on Apple TV+. Now fans young and old can discover (or rediscover) The Sisters Grimm‘s strange magic.

Based on Buckley’s bestselling books, The Sisters Grimm is primed to be a cross between Once Upon A Time and Gravity Falls. The series “is a journey of adventure and heart about sleuth-solving sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm who, while very different, make a pretty great team,” according to the synopsis from Apple TV+. “Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents.”

A first look at The Sisters Grimm introduces our protagonists, Sabrina and Daphne Grimm, voiced by Ariel Winter (Modern Family) and Leah Newman, respectively. After their parents disappear, they’re sent to live with their grandmother Relda (Laraine Newman of Saturday Night Live fame) in Ferryport Landing. Among the “Everafters” they encounter are the arrogant mayor Charming (Abubakar Salim), the family’s helpful magic mirror, Mirror (Harry Trevaldwyn), and their immature antagonistic ally Puck (Billy Harris). In the first novel, The Fairy-Tale Detectives, the sisters have to save the town from a giant rampage—a confrontation teased in the first look images.