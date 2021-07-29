August is traditionally a Hollywood dump month, one of the times of the year when the studios unload the projects in which they have the least faith. But does standard release protocol really apply to our unusual present moment? This coming month certainly boasts fewer prospective blockbusters than the one that’s coming to a close, but it’s not devoid of big-ticket titles, including James Gunn’s colorful Suicide Squad sequel, the Ryan Reynolds action comedy Free Guy, and the much-anticipated return of ’90s-horror legend the Candyman. Meanwhile, art-house crowds can rally around the already divisive Adam Driver musical Annette, while Netflix courts the kids with a third Kissing Booth and a teen-comedy reboot. Do your tastes swing really highbrow? It’s not just the movies but also Tsai Ming-liang who’s back, baby! Keep reading for everything that’s coming to theaters and a living room near you at the end of an unprecedented summer movie season.

