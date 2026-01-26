Hulu sets date for return to Gilead
The Testaments, a new series set in the universe of The Handmaid's Tale shared a first look and release date today.All images courtesy of Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale has ended, but the world of Gilead has not. After confirming last April that it had begun production on The Testaments, a sequel series to the Hulu hit also based on a novel from Margaret Atwood, the streamer has officially set a release date in this April for the new series. Ann Dowd returns from Gilead’s flagship series, while Chase Infiniti—who has become a major star in the intervening months thanks to One Battle After Another—and Lucy Halliday star as the two young women who will come of age in the repressive theocracy.
