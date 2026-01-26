Hulu sets date for return to Gilead The Testaments, a new series set in the universe of The Handmaid's Tale shared a first look and release date today.

The Handmaid’s Tale has ended, but the world of Gilead has not. After confirming last April that it had begun production on The Testaments, a sequel series to the Hulu hit also based on a novel from Margaret Atwood, the streamer has officially set a release date in this April for the new series. Ann Dowd returns from Gilead’s flagship series, while Chase Infiniti—who has become a major star in the intervening months thanks to One Battle After Another—and Lucy Halliday star as the two young women who will come of age in the repressive theocracy.