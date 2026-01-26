Hulu sets date for return to Gilead

The Testaments, a new series set in the universe of The Handmaid's Tale shared a first look and release date today.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 26, 2026 | 12:10pm
All images courtesy of Hulu
TV News The Testaments
The Handmaid’s Tale has ended, but the world of Gilead has not. After confirming last April that it had begun production on The Testaments, a sequel series to the Hulu hit also based on a novel from Margaret Atwood, the streamer has officially set a release date in this April for the new series. Ann Dowd returns from Gilead’s flagship series, while Chase Infiniti—who has become a major star in the intervening months thanks to One Battle After Another—and Lucy Halliday star as the two young women who will come of age in the repressive theocracy. 

An official synopsis for the show reads: 

An evolution of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

In addition to sharing a release date, Hulu also shared a series of new images, which you can view below. (It previously shared some other images last month.) The first three episodes of The Testaments will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on April 8; the remaining episodes will air weekly after that.

 
