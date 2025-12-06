Red's out, purple (and Chase Infiniti) are in in first look photos from The Testaments Hulu's Handmaid's Tale sequel show puts Lucy Halliday, Ann Dowd, and the One Battle After Another star front and center.

We’re now about four months out from the premiere of The Testaments, Hulu’s new follow-up to its TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (Based on Atwood’s own 2019 sequel novel to her 1985 book.) And while that’s apparently still too far off for the streaming service to release a teaser or trailer for the show, it is apparently time to get a look at some of its sets and characters, in the form of first-look pictures from the series.

That includes a big shift in color scheme, as the series focuses, not on red-clad Handmaidens, but purple-wearing “plums”—i.e., young girls who are, or are about to be, at a point that the always-charming regime of Gilead considers to be “marriageable age.” (The school setting that we see the characters at is presumably one of the “wife schools” mentioned in the later seasons of the original show.)