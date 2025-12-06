Red's out, purple (and Chase Infiniti) are in in first look photos from The Testaments

Hulu's Handmaid's Tale sequel show puts Lucy Halliday, Ann Dowd, and the One Battle After Another star front and center.

December 6, 2025
Chase Infiniti in The Testaments, Photo: Hulu
We’re now about four months out from the premiere of The Testaments, Hulu’s new follow-up to its TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (Based on Atwood’s own 2019 sequel novel to her 1985 book.) And while that’s apparently still too far off for the streaming service to release a teaser or trailer for the show, it is apparently time to get a look at some of its sets and characters, in the form of first-look pictures from the series.

That includes a big shift in color scheme, as the series focuses, not on red-clad Handmaidens, but purple-wearing “plums”—i.e., young girls who are, or are about to be, at a point that the always-charming regime of Gilead considers to be “marriageable age.” (The school setting that we see the characters at is presumably one of the “wife schools” mentioned in the later seasons of the original show.)

In addition to the new hues, we also get close-up shots of some of the series’ stars, most notably One Battle After Another Star Chase Infiniti, who’s reportedly playing a young student named Agnes. (Taking on a role that, unless we have our wires crossed, was played by Jordana Blake in the original show, i.e., the daughter of Elisabeth Moss’ June.) (Moss isn’t expected to appear in the new show, but she does serve as an executive producer on the project.)

 

We also get a good shot of Lucy Halliday, playing a character named Daisy—although it’s not clear how tightly this character will hew to the one of the same name from Atwood’s novel. (Atwood reportedly consulted with the show’s producers when she was writing The Testaments, but the two stories do differ at certain points—notably, the book version of The Testaments takes a much wider view on time than what seems to be depicted in these early photos.) Interestingly, we don’t get a really strong shot of returning star Ann Dowd, although at least one photo makes it clear that Aunt Lydia is still here, making the rounds.

No precise premiere date has been set for The Testaments, but Hulu has set a debut frame for the series: April 2026.

 
